Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Colour

Colour

Clubs, House, disco and techno Carlton
Dark room with neon sign
Photograph: Jay-Dee

Time Out says

This self-described 'pleasure dome' is the perfect place for a light night boogie

When beloved Swanston Street venue Lounge closed its doors in late 2018, it was a shock to the core of Melbourne’s party scene. But from Lounge’s ashes arose Colour.

Located on Queensberry Street in Carlton, Colour is run by Liam Alexander, Ben Rausa and former Lounge owner Carlo Colosimo. The venue itself has quite the history. Once a former church, this 1835-built building was also home to short-lived club Yours and Mine and 1990s S&M club Hellfire.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 229 Queensberry Street
Carlton
Melbourne
3053
Contact:
colournight.club
Opening hours: Wed 7pm-1am, Thu 7pm-2am, Fri & Sat 8pm-5am
You may also like