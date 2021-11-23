This self-described 'pleasure dome' is the perfect place for a light night boogie

When beloved Swanston Street venue Lounge closed its doors in late 2018, it was a shock to the core of Melbourne’s party scene. But from Lounge’s ashes arose Colour.

Located on Queensberry Street in Carlton, Colour is run by Liam Alexander, Ben Rausa and former Lounge owner Carlo Colosimo. The venue itself has quite the history. Once a former church, this 1835-built building was also home to short-lived club Yours and Mine and 1990s S&M club Hellfire.