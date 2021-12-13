Save a bit of dosh at this karaoke joint that offers free open karaoke as well as rooms by the hour

After enjoying a big feed in nearby Chinatown, walk over to F.M. Karaoke and sing like no one is watching. The ground floor features free open karaoke, but if you're keen on a bit of privacy, you can also book private rooms by the hour. The rooms have fun themes like Roman or Egyptian as well as heaps of party lights. Planning a function? F.M. also takes bookings for everything from bachelor and bachelorette parties to birthday parties and corporate functions.