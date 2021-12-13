Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Jankara Karaoke

You're front and centre at this open mic-style karaoke bar, so get ready to impress

It’s a sink or swim policy at this karaoke bar on Russell Street. Dozens of punters take to the mic each night to tackle their favourite karaoke hits in front of complete strangers. Sound a little nerve-racking? Not to worry, there is plenty of alcohol to calm your nerves, and the karaoke is free. Don't forget to line your stomach with some Japanese finger foods beforehand.

Address: 300 Russell St
Melbourne
3000
Transport: Nearby stations: Melbourne Central
Contact:
www.jankara.com.au Call Venue 0433 667 170
Opening hours: Sun-Thu, 7pm-1am; Fri & Sat, 5pm-5am
