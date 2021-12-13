Jankara Karaoke

You're front and centre at this open mic-style karaoke bar, so get ready to impress

It’s a sink or swim policy at this karaoke bar on Russell Street. Dozens of punters take to the mic each night to tackle their favourite karaoke hits in front of complete strangers. Sound a little nerve-racking? Not to worry, there is plenty of alcohol to calm your nerves, and the karaoke is free. Don't forget to line your stomach with some Japanese finger foods beforehand.