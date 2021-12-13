KBOX Karaoke
Time Out says
This karaoke joint has an extensive song list and rooms perfect for groups of anywhere between two and two dozen
Just a couple of minutes down the street from the Old Melbourne Gaol is KBOX Karaoke, the perfect setting for a hilarious drunken night. It has everything a good karaoke venue should have: an extensive collection of hits, gleaming disco balls, and plenty of booze to get you in the singing mood. If you're looking for a late-night spot for kick-ons, KBOX is open until 2am on Sundays to Thursdays and until 3.30am on Fridays and Saturdays.
Details
|Address:
|
52 Latrobe St
Melbourne
3000
|Transport:
|Nearby stations: Melbourne Central
|Contact:
|Opening hours:
|Sun-Thu, 6pm-2m; Fri & Sat 5pm-3.30am