Music Room is somewhere to lose hours – maybe even days

Time Out says

Looking for a late-night groove? Enter Lonsdale Street's four-storey behemoth Her and make your way up the moody internal staircase. Follow the technicolour strip lighting to level one where you’ll find the simply titled 'Music Room' behind a soundproof door. Save your D&M's for this side of the threshold, because on the other, the focus is solely on the soundwaves coming out of one of the city's most impressive audio setups.

Inspired by the listening bars of Japan and Europe – much like Brunswick’s Waxflower – this intimate space is somewhere to lounge and drink while listening to your favourite DJs journey through their vinyl collections. The perforated walnut-wood walls are designed to imitate the inside of a speaker box, and the dynamic lighting constellation in the ceiling changes with the cadence of the music. Remember the visuals of Microsoft Music player in the early '00s? Well, it's a bit like stepping directly into that.

With minimal on-tap cocktails and a small beverage list, don't expect a stellar drinks service – but it is fast and more than adequately lubricates you for the dancefloor. And on that note: what exactly is on the playlist? Guest DJs spin from an impressive collection of chillwave, funk and nu disco, with a fair few classics thrown in there for good measure. You can check the venue's Instagram to find out who's on the decks that night.

The perpetual amber glow of Music Room makes it hard to tell the time, but perhaps that is entirely the point. This is somewhere to lose hours – maybe even days.