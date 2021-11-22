Local club legend Steve Costa launched New Guernica out of the ashes of F4... and now the Collins St club is walking the wild side seven days a week

When New Guernica announced that it was closing down shop after an illustrious 12 years as one of Melbourne's leading nightclubs, it was no surprise that people were devastated. Luckily, that closure lasted just a few months before New Guernica announced that it had found a new home in Collingwood.

This building has formerly housed venues including Foresters Beer and Music Hall, the Last Laugh Comedy Club and A Bar Called Berry’s, and it has now been renovated to recreate the club’s famous atmosphere. It now features soaring 7-metre ceilings, a balcony high above the dance floor and a world-class lighting and sound system.

The brass-topped bar has been repainted in a deep shade of ultramarine and is accented by orange lighting, and a giant golden clamshell that dates back to the 1920s presides over the cavernous space. Some elements have been brought over from the original location, including the well-known disco ball.

Get ready for a weekly rave on Thursday nights complete with drink specials, Friday parties run by organisers like the Operative and upcoming events by established electronic artists, emerging talents and international touring acts.

