Belt out a tune with your mates at this massive karaoke bar in the heart of the city

Planning a Christmas party, after work celebration or a big night out? PartyWorld, which is conveniently located in Melbourne Central, offers 44 rooms in a variety of sizes to suit every group or budget. Enjoy a vast selection of premium local and imported spirits, beers and wines as well as delectable and authentic regional Chinese cuisine. Plus, the staff will bring your food and drinks to you so that you never have to leave the rooms and the good times never stop.

Address: Melbourne Central, Lvl 3, Shop 301
3/211 Latrobe St
Melbourne
3000
Transport: Nearby stations: Melbourne Central
Contact:
www.melbournecentral.com.au/Stores/Partyworld Call Venue 03 9938 8888
Opening hours: Sun & Mon, Wed-Sat 7pm-3am
