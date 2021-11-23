Revolver Upstairs

It's reputation precedes it, and can best be described as halfway between scummy and sublime

Revolver is a sprawlingly decadent venue halfway between scummy and sublime. The bar/club goes all night and is often responsible for the sort of behaviour that is best forgotten by morning. A great night out, in other words.

As well as packing in a Thai restaurant, there's also a dedicated gig floor upstairs that hosts some of the most raucous bands in town. For a part of the city that's all a bit vacuous and style-centric, Revolver is a breath of super-charged, electric air with a naughtiness that’s more than appealing.