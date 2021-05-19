British comedian Bill Bailey returns to Australian shores with a new live show

Whether you know him from Black Books, QI or his own stand-up shows, Bill Bailey has a long history of being quite funny. He's also a frequent traveller to Australia, and is returning to our shores in 2021 with a new live show.

Bill Bailey: En Route to Normal is his seventh show that's come to Australia, following his last visit in 2018. Though it sounds a bit like a political catchphrase from recent times, the title for this new show was actually dreamt up pre lockdowns – but that doesn't mean the show won't touch on some of the events of 2020. Expect Bailey to muse on this brave new world and consider questions like "how did we get here?" and "exactly who are we again?". The show looks at parallel moments in history and how people then got through such, ah, interesting times, all stitched together with Bailey's signature surrealism, storytelling and music.

Consider the show a comedic and heartwarming roadmap through the word's current crisis. En Route to Normal comes to Melbourne's Palais Theatre for one night only this November 15, with tickets on sale Monday, May 24 at noon. The show will also tour Bendigo, Ballarat and Geelong prior to Melbourne.