Claire Hooper: Tea

  • Comedy, Stand Up
  • Comedy Republic, Melbourne
  • 2 out of 5 stars
Comedienne Claire Hooper sipping a straw in a cup of tea.
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

The 'Great Australian Bake Off' star quips about etiquette, tea and life after lockdown

When Melbourne came out of lockdown last November and we were slowly able to return to a sense of semi-normality, the weeks that followed were an opportunity to reckon with society’s less-than-hygienic cultural norms. Awkward handshakes and hugs ensued, and we might think twice before sloppily blowing out the candles on a birthday cake or hooking up with strangers we just met. 

This appears to be the time period in which The Great Australian Bake Off co-host Claire Hooper wrote her new show, Tea, because the content is, well, dated. About three-quarters of Hooper’s set is centred around trite observations about post-lockdown life – and while this might have been fresh and funny in November, it’s April now and we’ve heard it all. 

On stage, Hooper is also wielding a mug emblazoned with a photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as a well-worn copy of Emily Post’s Etiquette, which she reads from periodically. She quips at one point that her husband saw the show and suggested she read from it a bit less – advice that Hooper would be wise to listen to. Throughout the show, there wasn’t much more than faint chuckling or broad grins from fellow audience members.

There were a few moments, though, where Hooper really did shine. When Hooper shared her hilarious observations about how her husband behaves around free things, and her tips on crafting a good dating profile – “don’t post your Gucci campaign, post your Best and Less” – she really got the crowd going. Perhaps next year, with lockdowns in distant memory, we’ll get to hear more personal anecdotes and fewer broad, sweeping observations. 

Want to know which shows have us LOLing in the aisles this year? Check out our guide to Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Comedy Republic
231 Bourke St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.comedyrepublic.com.au
0402 011 332
hello@comedyrepublic.com.au
Price:
from $25

