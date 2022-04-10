Time Out says

2 out of 5 stars

When Melbourne came out of lockdown last November and we were slowly able to return to a sense of semi-normality, the weeks that followed were an opportunity to reckon with society’s less-than-hygienic cultural norms. Awkward handshakes and hugs ensued, and we might think twice before sloppily blowing out the candles on a birthday cake or hooking up with strangers we just met.

This appears to be the time period in which The Great Australian Bake Off co-host Claire Hooper wrote her new show, Tea, because the content is, well, dated. About three-quarters of Hooper’s set is centred around trite observations about post-lockdown life – and while this might have been fresh and funny in November, it’s April now and we’ve heard it all.

On stage, Hooper is also wielding a mug emblazoned with a photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as a well-worn copy of Emily Post’s Etiquette, which she reads from periodically. She quips at one point that her husband saw the show and suggested she read from it a bit less – advice that Hooper would be wise to listen to. Throughout the show, there wasn’t much more than faint chuckling or broad grins from fellow audience members.

There were a few moments, though, where Hooper really did shine. When Hooper shared her hilarious observations about how her husband behaves around free things, and her tips on crafting a good dating profile – “don’t post your Gucci campaign, post your Best and Less” – she really got the crowd going. Perhaps next year, with lockdowns in distant memory, we’ll get to hear more personal anecdotes and fewer broad, sweeping observations.

