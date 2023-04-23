Time Out says

With nearly 25 years of performing under his belt, David O’Doherty is no stranger to the stage. But while the years have flown by and much has changed, a few things have remained the same: O’Doherty’s style of dress (similar to that of a child just starting to pick out his own clothes) and the miniature electronic keyboard that’s as much a part of his routine as he is.

As the saying goes, ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ - and with Tiny Piano Man, the self-described ‘dishevelled prince of the $15 eBay keyboard’ proves there’s a strong appetite for what he’s serving. From the moment O’Doherty steps onto the stage and sits with his comedy partner on his knees, there is rarely a moment when the audience isn’t buckled over in laughter.

O’Doherty is masterful in giving a tight, well-crafted set the same organic, relaxed feel of a mate regaling you with stories at a pub. In this set, O’Dohert lampoons vapers, leans into self-deprecation, vents his frustrations of having boomer parents or, worse, a father who’s also a creative. He even touches on futurism with a foreboding yet humorous tune about climate change. And while he admits he’s not particularly into crowd work, he still shines in the moments when he strays from his rehearsed material to jab at latecomers who had no better excuse for their tardiness than "dinner".



If you hear the words ‘musical comedy’ and your immediate impulse is to run for the hills, we get it: when done poorly, it can be pretty cringy. But while there are tunes aplenty in this hour-long set, you’d be remiss in putting O’Doherty squarely in the musical comedy box. O’Doherty isn’t so much a musical comedian as he is a comedian utilising music in his routine; catchy tunes are punctuated by moments of physical comedy and straight-up stand-up. It’s a set you won’t want to miss this season.

