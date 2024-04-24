Time Out says

Her Royal Highness Queen Dawn French has announced she will be gracing Aussie shores for a stand-up show with a name befit for royalty: Dawn French is a Huge Twat.

While Dawn French is indisputably one of the reigning queens of British comedy, she is also an adored figure here in Australia. The latest tour will mark her first since 2016, when she performed 38 sell-out shows nationwide.

French will perform dates across Australia before her one-off performance at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

The Welsh actress, writer and comedian broke onto the scene as one half of the legendary comedy duo French and Saunders (with Absolutely Fabulous’s Jennifer Saunders) before blazing a trail through TV comedy in the ‘80s and ‘90s, spoofing and satirising everyone from Oasis and the Corrs to films like Titanic and the Lord of the Rings series.

She also found mammoth success in Richard Curtis’s TV series The Vicar of Dibley, which attracted more than 12 million viewers to its series finale. She is a best-selling author and appeared on the stage in plays like A Midsummer Night’s Dream and films like Harry Potter and The Chronicles of Narnia series. Her latest book, The Twat Files, will be published in October.



General tickets to see 'Dawn French is Huge Twat' will go on sale from Thursday, September 28 at 12pm. The Live Nation/Ticketmaster presale will commence on Monday, September 25, at 11am. For complete tour and ticket information, visit the website here.

