The award-winning podcaster and stand-up comedian Ed Gamble is heading to Australia for the first time to bring us his new sharp-witted show, Electric.

The comical performer has risen to the fore of the British comedy scene recently and continues to add notch after notch to his belt. Not only is he known for being the co-host of the mega-hit podcast Off Menu with James Acaster, but he is also a new judge of Great British Menu, Taskmaster champion and has his own special Blood Sugar available worldwide on Amazon Prime.

You may have also spotted Gamble grinning on a number of panels and podiums from Mock the Week, Live At The Apollo, The Russell Howard Hour, QI, Would I Lie To You and more.

Based on Gamble’s on-stage identity as a 'lovely boy who wants to be a bad boy', Electric expands on the times Gamble has become exasperated by his polite middle-class background and how it has scuppered his plans to cultivate an edgy image.

From not being accepted into the world of heavy metal because of his ‘Coldplay face’ to joining a testosterone-heaving pumping gym in his neighbourhood, if you have a penchant for self-deprecating British humour, don’t miss out on Gamble doing what he does best.

Ed Gamble has the “ability to open his mouth and spontaneously say something hysterically funny”, says The Guardian, and has been labelled a “superb stand-out” by our Time Out teammates in London.

His two-week stint at the Athenaeum Theatre commences on April 11 and will run until April 23 2023, as part of the upcoming Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Tickets for his Electric tour are on sale, and you can buy them before they sell out and discover more here.

