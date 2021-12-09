Tom Gleeson and his hard-talking quiz sh is coming to Melbourne and putting you in the studio audience

Get ready to book your tickets, Hard Quiz is going on tour and coming to Melbourne for 2022 Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Now in its seventh season on the ABC, Tom Gleeson's Hard Quiz is jumping out of the screen and into Melbourne Town Hall for a live event that is sure to be a night of challenging questions, laughs and audience participation.

Join five-star comedian Gleeson and his team of everyday experts as they attempt to answer life's toughest questions in a competition where the prize is staring down the barrel of the camera with the Hard Quiz mug in hand.

For those sitting in the front rows,be warned, as audience participation includes being dragged on stage and roasted by your illustrious host and quizmaster.

Starting in Canberra in March 2022, this huge tour will take in Adelaide, Melbourne,

Sydney, Newcastle, Perth and Brisbane across the year.



“Join me for Hard Quiz live in your hometown ... away from the watchful

eye of the ABC lawyers. Things will get loose," says Gleeson. Don't say we didn't warn you.

