The breakout star of Queer Eye is coming to Sydney for a night of fabulous comedy, tumbles and self-empowerment

Comedian, entertainer, grooming expert, self-care advocate, gymnastics enthusiast, Jesus-lookalike, and breakout star of Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot, Jonathan Van Ness is returning to Australia this September with their latest live show.

Imaginary Living Room Olympian follows JVN's first worldwide comedy tour, Jonathan Van Ness: Road to Beijing, which saw them perform to sold-out theatres in 40 cities in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

JVN will tumble into your heart with a night of gymnastics and hilarious tales from their life as a nonbinary bad b*tch, before roundoff back handspring-ing into a stand-up comedy extravaganza that will leave you in stitches. So don’t forget to warm up, and prepare for an Olympic-level night of camp comedy.

If Antoni is the pretty face of Queer Eye, Bobby is the workhorse, Tan is the French tuck and Karamo is the bomber jacket/Dodgers cap combo, then Jonathan Van Ness is the heart of the show. The grooming expert delivers far more than a haircut and a skincare regime, digging into his own prodigious self-confidence to convince each subject that not only are they worthy, but they are more than capable of finding their inner fabulous. Van Ness bubbles over with infectious enthusiasm for the task ahead, while demonstrating the proper way to walk in heels and smashing sartorial gender expectations.

To get a taste of what to expect, you can warm up with Van Ness’ Netflix series Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, based on their popular podcast of the same name, or their second book, Love That Story: Observations From A Gorgeously Queer Life, which dropped in April this year and is now a New York Times Best-Seller.

The Australian leg of the tour will stop at the Plenary at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on Wednesday, September 28. Tickets go on sale from Friday May 13 at 2pm, you can snap them up here.