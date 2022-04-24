Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

Famously forthright ABC presenter Virginia Trioli is unamused by queer comedian Nath Valvo’s shtick. So much so that the memory of sharing the couch with her and News Breakfast co-host Michael Rowland some six years ago still haunts his recurring nightmares. By complete fluke, Valvo was booked to appear on the same morning as his hunky boyfriend, with the producers blissfully unaware of the connection. His partner just so happens to be an infectious diseases scientist who’s been in high demand this last couple of years (while Valvo mastered TikTok) but was then on to discuss advances in HIV treatment.

Valvo, by comparison, chose those 15 minutes of fame to talk about a record-breaking assembly of folks dressed in cow onesies. The interview literally ended with Trioli telling him to stop talking and go away. It’s just one of many excruciatingly hilariously incidents the self-deprecatingly gifted comedian mines to induce raucous laughter from a predominantly straight crowd who can’t get enough of his Olympic-level face expression throwing and stage prancing.

If you’ve been to one of his gigs before, you’ll know what to expect. This time around you’ll also get kindy pics replete with a time capsule insight (care of his lockdown-hyper mum clearing the attic) into tiny Valvo’s favourite things. Back then they included: the colour pink and dreams of being a movie star (watch this call-out roll on into the sheer gold that closes the gig). His least favourite things were, in a perplexingly misanthropic turn, friends. Maybe young Valvo just wanted to be left alone, but it’s clear from the way he works his adoring crowd that he’s popular AF these days, whatever Trioli may reckon.

Our worked-up audience lapped up his generous insights into the wilder excesses of a gay man’s life – a joke about why he’d be on his knees in a park is a hoot. But he’s also great at conveying just how humdrum life is in his late 30s and 12 years into a de facto relationship. Gloriously reinforcing that no one has to be coupled up to be happy and fulfilled, he does love single folks because they liven up otherwise dreary dull dinner parties with their self-shaming tales of slut pride. From post-Catholic jokes to over-the-hill pokes, Valvo stands and delivers. Back in the Habit may not reinvent the comedy wheel, but it sure turns the Max Watt’s basement into a big-hearted party.