Rhys and Joel's Family Christmas

  • Comedy
  • The Thornbury Theatre, Thornbury
picture of rhys nicholson and joel creasey with a christmas tree and tinsel
Time Out says

Like your very own family Christmas, but with less gift-giving and more camp comedy

Dress the tree, pop the turkey in the oven and pour yourself a glass of eggnog, because Aussie comedians Rhys Nicholson and Joel Creasey are teaming up to host their very own, very flamboyant Christmas extravaganza. And we're all invited. 

The pair of comedy icons and self-described "drunk aunties" will treat Melbournians to a show at Thornbury Theatre on Saturday, December 9. 

Featuring a yet-to-be-revealed line-up of special guests, the cheeky shows are set to celebrate the end of a huge year for both comics. After winning the Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s Most Outstanding Show Award, Nicholson also returned as a judge for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under while also starring in Netflix’s sci-fi series The Imperfects.

The other half of the duo, Creasey, continued to successfully co-host one of Australia’s favourite national drive shows with Kate Richie and Tim Blackwell, as well as Eurovision with Myf Warhurst. 

 If that's not incentive enough to check out this outrageous Yuletide party, we don't know what is. Tickets are from $36 and are on sale now, snag them here.

Love a good live show? Here are the best theatre shows happening this month.

Written by
Ruby Staley

Details

Event website:
www.comedyrepublic.com.au/rhysandjoel/
Address:
The Thornbury Theatre
859 High St
Thornbury
Melbourne
3071
Transport:
Nearby stations: Thornbury
Price:
From $36
Opening hours:
7pm

Dates and times

