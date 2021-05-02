Melbourne theatre and musicals this month
From major musicals to main stage hits, here's what theatre shows to see in Melbourne this month
Melbourne is filled with theatre shows to see this May, from glitzy, nostalgic musicals to sexy takes on Australia's history of sensuality...not to mention that all time favourite Dracula's cabaret is back in town. From theatre to comedy and cabaret, these are the best shows to see this May in Melbourne.
Musicals
Fangirls
You’ll probably get a lot more out of Fangirls if you yourself were a fangirl (or fanboy or fanperson) and have maybe the teensiest bit of knowledge about Harry Styles. Fangirls does a brilliant job of defending fans, all done with hella catchy tunes and frequent laughs. You’ll no doubt walk out humming one of the songs.
The Wedding Singer – the Musical Comedy
The 1998 Drew Barrymore-Adam Sandler film The Wedding Singer is a mulleted, leather-gloved, parachute-panted nostalgia trip to 1985. The stage musical, now much further from 1998 than the film was from 1985, has an extra layer of nostalgia, recalling both the fashions and gender politics of the 1980s and the uncomplicated innocence of a late-’90s romcom. Far from being weighed down by these expectations, however, the show fizzes and pops like Mentos dropped into New Coke.
Mainstage
Because the Night
There’s been a lot of hype about Because the Night, Malthouse Theatre’s new production where the audience can freely explore an immersive set while the cast perform around them. “Immersive” really is the word here, and for once the oft overused term doesn’t feel like a gimmick – nor does the intensely detailed open set undermine the integrity of the production. Because the Night is undeniably a work of theatre, but one that approaches the art with a bolt of inspiration that will attract new audiences to the discipline.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
While we may have been sworn to secrecy about Cursed Child’s plot, we can reveal that the hype – and rarely has a piece of theatre ever generated such fever-pitched buzz – is entirely deserved. After smashing box office records on Broadway and the West End, Cursed Child has (after a brief pause due to 2020) reopened to Melbourne audiences.
Berlin
In Berlin, a crackling two-hander that superficially recalls her stunning 2014 play Switzerland, Murray-Smith starts small – a young Australian man, Tom (Michael Wahr), shacks up for the night with Berliner Charlotte (Grace Cummings) in her loft apartment – with the play’s central tension coiling so slowly it feels like it won’t ever coalesce. The two characters circle each other in a coy dance of seduction we feel is already foregone, the neat image of a hat deliberately evoking Milan Kundera’s Unbearable Lightness of Being.
The Lifespan of a Fact
In comedic Broadway hit, The Lifespan of a Fact, we’re introduced to literary magazine intern Jim Fingal, who’s asked to fact check the work of a venerated essayist – only to find it’s riddled with inconsistencies. “Fake news is just part of the fabric of our society now,” says MTC artistic director Brett Sheehy. “[In The Lifespan of a Fact] we're now looking at what happens when fake news appears in a left-leaning publication. It's a true story, which is pretty thrilling as well.”
The Gospel According to Paul
How do you describe the life and the leadership of Australia's 24th prime minister, Paul Keating? Jonathan Biggins is certainly giving it a crack, distilling the essence of Keating into a 90-minute comedy called The Gospel According to Paul. The veteran performer has created a show that details the achievements of Keating, as well as his personal life and personality – all with a large dollop of eviscerating humour.
Indie and mid-range
The Cane
There’s a strangely stilted, Pinteresque quality to the dialogue of Mark Ravenhill’s play The Cane in its Australian premiere at Red Stitch; a faintly eldritch mood is at work from the very beginning. Anna (Jessica Clarke) comes to visit mum Maureen (Caroline Lee) and dad Edward (Dion Mills), because she missed her father’s birthday and wanted to say hi. But Maureen doesn’t buy it for a second.
Voyage
The stories of Australia's colonial history has been done to death, but a new musical from the Good Girl Song Project is sharing a different side of the country's past. Voyage is an Australian musical that details the stories and rarely covered history of single, immigrant women who freely chose to leave Britain for Australia in the 1830s while also acknowledging the intersection its story has with the destruction of Indigenous cultures in Australia.
The Gospel According to Jesus, Queen of Heaven
We all know Jesus. Yes, that Jesus. But The Gospel According to Jesus, Queen of Heaven takes Jesus and imagines the biblical character as transgender. As you can expect, the performance has been both praised and condemned. The Guardian called it “moving and infinitely graceful” while the Archbishop of Glasgow (where the play was first performed) said it was “an affront to the Christian faith.” Of course, you may read that comment as an added endorsement.
Ngarngk; Giver of Life
Nyoongar/Burmese writer NazAree Dickerson is putting First Nations women at the forefront in her debut play. Ngarngk; Giver of Life is a story of Indigenous motherhood and the desire to return to traditional practices. "Ngarngk" is a Nyoongar word meaning "giver of life"; an apt title given how the play tells the story of a mother willing to give everything to fight and protect her family. Ngarngk stars Carissa Lee and Kristel Kickett and is showing at La Mama Courthouse from May 9 to 14.
Comedy, circus and cabaret
Dracula's: the Resurrection Tour
Fangs out Melbourne: the city's beloved sexy dinner theatre, Dracula's, is leaving the crypt for a ten-show tour this May. Dracula's: the Resurrection Tour brings back some of the some of Dracula's original cast members, and all of the original panache. The team are unashamedly here to relive the glory days and will be performing some of the most requested fan favourite acts – plus all the music, glamour and laughs. All in all, come expecting to have a bloody good time.
Considerable Sexual License
Do you feel stifled by the sexual politics of Australian society? Do you feel that perhaps as a nation, we're a bit conservative, a bit prudish? Proud Wiradjuri man and performer Joel Bray is taking us on a flirty, filthy tour down under in Considerable Sexual License, showing as part of Yirramboi 2021.
Drummer Queens
Hear that distant drumbeat? That's the sound of live musical performers, the Drummer Queens, pounding their way into Melbourne this autumn. The all-women percussion troupe brings together various styles of drumming for a commanding and theatrical performance. Think Tap Dogs or Stomp but led by eight amazing female drummers.
Arterial
This Yirramboi festival, Melbourne's own Na Djinang Circus is showing the connections between Country, culture and people through acrobatics and circus arts. In Arterial, audiences watch as four performers – Maggie Church-Kopp, Jada Narkle, Dylan Singh and the award-winning Harley Mann (who also directs the show) – weave an enchanting circus production exploring the link between First Nations people and the land.
Bred
The cheeky creative minds at Briefs Factory International are back this Yirramboi festival with Bred, a work of physical theatre that pokes away at the history of Australian and Oceanic identities, belief systems, relationship meanings and the issue of "superiority dysmorphia". Spanning theatre, drag, music, dance and performance art, Bred can't be tied down to any one genre – though it's fair to say it will be just as titillating as other Briefs Factory shows.
