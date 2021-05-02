Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Melbourne theatre and musicals this month
The Wedding Singer
Photograph: Nicole Cleary

Melbourne theatre and musicals this month

From major musicals to main stage hits, here's what theatre shows to see in Melbourne this month

By Nicola Dowse
Melbourne is filled with theatre shows to see this May, from glitzy, nostalgic musicals to sexy takes on Australia's history of sensuality...not to mention that all time favourite Dracula's cabaret is back in town. From theatre to comedy and cabaret, these are the best shows to see this May in Melbourne.

Musicals

Fangirls 2021
Photograph: Mark Gambino

Fangirls

4 out of 5 stars
Theatre Musicals Arts Centre Melbourne, Southbank

You’ll probably get a lot more out of Fangirls if you yourself were a fangirl (or fanboy or fanperson) and have maybe the teensiest bit of knowledge about Harry Styles. Fangirls does a brilliant job of defending fans, all done with hella catchy tunes and frequent laughs. You’ll no doubt walk out humming one of the songs.

Read review
The Wedding Singer
Photograph: Nicole Cleary

The Wedding Singer – the Musical Comedy

4 out of 5 stars
Theatre Musicals Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne

The 1998 Drew Barrymore-Adam Sandler film The Wedding Singer is a mulleted, leather-gloved, parachute-panted nostalgia trip to 1985. The stage musical, now much further from 1998 than the film was from 1985, has an extra layer of nostalgia, recalling both the fashions and gender politics of the 1980s and the uncomplicated innocence of a late-’90s romcom. Far from being weighed down by these expectations, however, the show fizzes and pops like Mentos dropped into New Coke.

Read review
Buy

Mainstage

A man sits on a jungle gym in an industrial, heavily grafittied space. He looks down at a woman who is peering up at him.
Photograph: Pia Johnson

Because the Night

4 out of 5 stars
Theatre Malthouse Theatre, Southbank

There’s been a lot of hype about Because the Night, Malthouse Theatre’s new production where the audience can freely explore an immersive set while the cast perform around them. “Immersive” really is the word here, and for once the oft overused term doesn’t feel like a gimmick – nor does the intensely detailed open set undermine the integrity of the production. Because the Night is undeniably a work of theatre, but one that approaches the art with a bolt of inspiration that will attract new audiences to the discipline. 

 

Read review
Buy
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Photograph: Matt Murphy

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

4 out of 5 stars
Theatre Drama Princess Theatre, Melbourne

While we may have been sworn to secrecy about Cursed Child’s plot, we can reveal that the hype – and rarely has a piece of theatre ever generated such fever-pitched buzz – is entirely deserved. After smashing box office records on Broadway and the West End, Cursed Child has (after a brief pause due to 2020) reopened to Melbourne audiences.

Read review
Buy
A mean leans on a leather couch while smiling up at a woman wearing a red coat
Photograph: Jeff Busby

Berlin

4 out of 5 stars
Theatre Drama Southbank Theatre (Melbourne Theatre Company), Southbank

In Berlin, a crackling two-hander that superficially recalls her stunning 2014 play Switzerland, Murray-Smith starts small – a young Australian man, Tom (Michael Wahr), shacks up for the night with Berliner Charlotte (Grace Cummings) in her loft apartment – with the play’s central tension coiling so slowly it feels like it won’t ever coalesce. The two characters circle each other in a coy dance of seduction we feel is already foregone, the neat image of a hat deliberately evoking Milan Kundera’s Unbearable Lightness of Being.

 

Read review
Buy
A man reads emphatically from a note in a living room/kitchen space. Another man and a woman are also in the room, looking grim with their arms crossed or hands in their pockets.
Photograph: Charlie Kinross

The Lifespan of a Fact

Theatre Comedy Arts Centre Melbourne, Southbank

In comedic Broadway hit, The Lifespan of a Fact, we’re introduced to literary magazine intern Jim Fingal, who’s asked to fact check the work of a venerated essayist – only to find it’s riddled with inconsistencies. “Fake news is just part of the fabric of our society now,” says MTC artistic director Brett Sheehy. “[In The Lifespan of a Fact] we're now looking at what happens when fake news appears in a left-leaning publication. It's a true story, which is pretty thrilling as well.”

Read more
Buy
An elderly man wearing a slate coloured double breasted suit sits on an ornate chair. His hands rest on each arm rest and he looks solemnly ahead.
Photograph: Brett Boardman

The Gospel According to Paul

Theatre Comedy Arts Centre Melbourne, Southbank

How do you describe the life and the leadership of Australia's 24th prime minister, Paul Keating? Jonathan Biggins is certainly giving it a crack, distilling the essence of Keating into a 90-minute comedy called The Gospel According to Paul. The veteran performer has created a show that details the achievements of Keating, as well as his personal life and personality – all with a large dollop of eviscerating humour. 

Read more
Buy

Indie and mid-range

The Cane, Red Stitch Theatre
Photograph: Jodie Hutchinson

The Cane

4 out of 5 stars
Theatre Red Stitch Actors Theatre, St Kilda

There’s a strangely stilted, Pinteresque quality to the dialogue of Mark Ravenhill’s play The Cane in its Australian premiere at Red Stitch; a faintly eldritch mood is at work from the very beginning. Anna (Jessica Clarke) comes to visit mum Maureen (Caroline Lee) and dad Edward (Dion Mills), because she missed her father’s birthday and wanted to say hi. But Maureen doesn’t buy it for a second.

 

Read review
Buy
A woman with long red hair and a woman with dark hair and a blunt fringe look down pensively. There is a painting of the ocean on the wooden wall behind them
Photograph: Supplied / Fortyfivedownstairs

Voyage

Theatre Musicals fortyfivedownstairs, Melbourne

The stories of Australia's colonial history has been done to death, but a new musical from the Good Girl Song Project is sharing a different side of the country's past. Voyage is an Australian musical that details the stories and rarely covered history of single, immigrant women who freely chose to leave Britain for Australia in the 1830s while also acknowledging the intersection its story has with the destruction of Indigenous cultures in Australia.

 

Read more
Buy
A woman with short blonde hair and tattoos across their chest and arms wears a pale pink slip dress and looks serenely up while light touches them
Photograph: Sarah Walker

The Gospel According to Jesus, Queen of Heaven

Theatre Theatre Works, St Kilda

We all know Jesus. Yes, that Jesus. But The Gospel According to Jesus, Queen of Heaven takes Jesus and imagines the biblical character as transgender. As you can expect, the performance has been both praised and condemned. The Guardian called it “moving and infinitely graceful” while the Archbishop of Glasgow (where the play was first performed) said it was “an affront to the Christian faith.” Of course, you may read that comment as an added endorsement.

 

Read more
Buy
Yirramboi Festival
Photograph: Supplied/Candice Lorrae

Ngarngk; Giver of Life

Theatre Drama Multiple venues

Nyoongar/Burmese writer NazAree Dickerson is putting First Nations women at the forefront in her debut play. Ngarngk; Giver of Life is a story of Indigenous motherhood and the desire to return to traditional practices. "Ngarngk" is a Nyoongar word meaning "giver of life"; an apt title given how the play tells the story of a mother willing to give everything to fight and protect her family. Ngarngk stars Carissa Lee and Kristel Kickett and is showing at La Mama Courthouse from May 9 to 14. 

Read more
Buy

Comedy, circus and cabaret

A woman with long dyed red hair poses with a danger sign that reads "Drac's is back Melbourne!"
Photograph: Supplied / 360 Degrees Focus PR

Dracula's: the Resurrection Tour

Theatre The Palms at Crown, Southbank

Fangs out Melbourne: the city's beloved sexy dinner theatre, Dracula's, is leaving the crypt for a ten-show tour this May. Dracula's: the Resurrection Tour brings back some of the some of Dracula's original cast members, and all of the original panache. The team are unashamedly here to relive the glory days and will be performing some of the most requested fan favourite acts – plus all the music, glamour and laughs. All in all, come expecting to have a bloody good time.

Read more
Buy
Yirramboi Festival 2021
Photograph: Supplied/Pier Carthe, Daniel Boud

Considerable Sexual License

Theatre Northcote Town Hall, Northcote

Do you feel stifled by the sexual politics of Australian society? Do you feel that perhaps as a nation, we're a bit conservative, a bit prudish? Proud Wiradjuri man and performer Joel Bray is taking us on a flirty, filthy tour down under in Considerable Sexual License, showing as part of Yirramboi 2021.  

Read more
Buy
A woman wearing a white singlet, black wrist cuffs and a short spiky hair cut looms over a drum kit, mid performance
Photograph: David Hooley

Drummer Queens

Music The Comedy Theatre, Melbourne

Hear that distant drumbeat? That's the sound of live musical performers, the Drummer Queens, pounding their way into Melbourne this autumn. The all-women percussion troupe brings together various styles of drumming for a commanding and theatrical performance. Think Tap Dogs or Stomp but led by eight amazing female drummers. 

 

Read more
Buy
Yirramboi Festival 2021
Photograph: Supplied/Cecil Martin

Arterial

Theatre Circuses Meat Market, North Melbourne

This Yirramboi festival, Melbourne's own Na Djinang Circus is showing the connections between Country, culture and people through acrobatics and circus arts. In Arterial, audiences watch as four performers – Maggie Church-Kopp, Jada Narkle, Dylan Singh and the award-winning Harley Mann (who also directs the show) – weave an enchanting circus production exploring the link between First Nations people and the land. 

 

Read more
Buy
Bred Yirramboi
Photograph: Joel Devereux

Bred

Theatre Circuses Meat Market, North Melbourne

The cheeky creative minds at Briefs Factory International are back this Yirramboi festival with Bred, a work of physical theatre that pokes away at the history of Australian and Oceanic identities, belief systems, relationship meanings and the issue of "superiority dysmorphia". Spanning theatre, drag, music, dance and performance art, Bred can't be tied down to any one genre – though it's fair to say it will be just as titillating as other Briefs Factory shows.

Read more
Buy

Before you book:

Princess Theatre supplied image 2019
Photograph: Supplied

Where to sit in Melbourne's theatres

Theatre

Not all seats are created equal. Sure, there are some shows so spectacular and unmissable you’d happily sit anywhere, but most experiences in the theatre can be augmented by the best seats in the house. And occasionally ruined by the worst. So, without further ado, we give them to you.

Read more
