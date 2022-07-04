After a Most Outstanding Show nomination at last year’s MICF, Michelle Brasier is back with her new show 'Reform'. Boasting enough review stars to make even the most seasoned astrologer jealous, Michelle combines song, stand-up, and storytelling to great success – and even greater alliteration.
The hottest shows from this year’s Melbourne International Comedy Festival are back for Comedy Republic’s second annual Replay Festival. That’s right – the same, sell-out MICF shows, one last time. They must know how much Melburnians love recycling.
Sure to warm your laughing muscles on a frosty winter night, the dedicated Bourke Street comedy venue has curated an incredible program. So, out of the up-and-comers, musical mainstays, and cult classics, who should you take a punt on? Check out my top five picks below.
Replay Festival will be serving up laughs at Comedy Republic until July 22, but don’t wait until the last minute – many acts are only performing one or two gigs, so snag yourself some tickets before it’s too late. For those about to laugh, we salute you.