The hottest shows from this year’s Melbourne International Comedy Festival are back for Comedy Republic’s second annual Replay Festival. That’s right – the same, sell-out MICF shows, one last time. They must know how much Melburnians love recycling.

Sure to warm your laughing muscles on a frosty winter night, the dedicated Bourke Street comedy venue has curated an incredible program. So, out of the up-and-comers, musical mainstays, and cult classics, who should you take a punt on? Check out my top five picks below.

Replay Festival will be serving up laughs at Comedy Republic until July 22, but don’t wait until the last minute – many acts are only performing one or two gigs, so snag yourself some tickets before it’s too late. For those about to laugh, we salute you.