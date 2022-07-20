Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Guilty Feminist

  • Comedy
  • Hamer Hall, Southbank
Deborah Frances-White
The Guilty Feminist | Arts Centre Melbourne
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Hear the hilarious Deborah Frances-White take her beloved podcast live on the Guilty Feminist Australian tour

After rescheduling due to Covid in 2021, the Guilty Feminist has finally released 2022 Australian tour dates. Deborah Frances-White and her blockbuster feminist podcast will be coming to Melbourne's Hamer Hall on July 20, with tickets on sale now. 

Less of a podcast and more of a global phenomenon, the Guilty Feminist has garnered fans from around the world thanks to host Deborah's specific brand of comedy, activism and feminist rhetoric. Deborah has previously toured Australia and New Zealand to sold-out shows resulting in near hysteric laughter.

The show aims to entertain and enlighten, imparting guests with the message that you don't have to be perfect to be a force for meaningful change. 

"I'm a feminist, but I’m planning my sequinned outfit for the opening night of my Australia tour before I’ve planned the content," says Frances-White. "I can’t wait to be back Down Under, where audiences know how to bring a rock concert to a feminist podcast recording."

Plan your sequins and book your tickets now.

Love to laugh? Check out the 2022 Melbourne International Comedy Festival line-up.

Written by
Eliza Campbell

Details

Address:
Hamer Hall
Arts Centre Melbourne
100 St Kilda Rd
Melbourne
3004
Contact:
www.artscentremelbourne.com.au
1300 182 183
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Price:
From $56.90

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.