Time Out says

Hear the hilarious Deborah Frances-White take her beloved podcast live on the Guilty Feminist Australian tour

After rescheduling due to Covid in 2021, the Guilty Feminist has finally released 2022 Australian tour dates. Deborah Frances-White and her blockbuster feminist podcast will be coming to Melbourne's Hamer Hall on July 20, with tickets on sale now.

Less of a podcast and more of a global phenomenon, the Guilty Feminist has garnered fans from around the world thanks to host Deborah's specific brand of comedy, activism and feminist rhetoric. Deborah has previously toured Australia and New Zealand to sold-out shows resulting in near hysteric laughter.

The show aims to entertain and enlighten, imparting guests with the message that you don't have to be perfect to be a force for meaningful change.

"I'm a feminist, but I’m planning my sequinned outfit for the opening night of my Australia tour before I’ve planned the content," says Frances-White. "I can’t wait to be back Down Under, where audiences know how to bring a rock concert to a feminist podcast recording."

Plan your sequins and book your tickets now.

Love to laugh? Check out the 2022 Melbourne International Comedy Festival line-up.