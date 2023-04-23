Time Out says

The Australian comedian and broadcaster is back with a show that plans to incite revolution against the ruling class all while demanding justice for avocados

Ah, this little thing called life can be such a slog can’t it? Especially when you are juggling writing a book, filming a TV show, surviving a plague and going slightly berserk like comedian Tom Ballard is.

The award-winning comedian – and broadcaster, philanthropist, philanderer and self-coined virtue signaller – has also gone and become an author. I, Millennial: One Snowflake’s Screed Against Boomers, Billionaires and Everything Else is Ballard’s attempt to use the power of swearing to unpick how the Australian “yoof” have come to be the victim of avocado slurs by the ruling class and how now is the time to raise those doof sticks and demand revolution.

After starting his career in comedy in 2009, Ballard went on to win the MICF Raw Comedy competition at 19. He has since gone on to perform stand-up in Australia and abroad, as well as co-hosting the music quiz show Spicks and Specks, his own satirical news program Tonight with Tom Ballard and the radio show Breakfasters on Triple R in Melbourne.

As a fully licenced public intellectual, Ballard is now getting back to doing what he does best: yelling about the state of the world on stage and eviscerating everything from the Royal Family and Rubert Murdoch to his own body fat.



After selling out shows at Perth Fringe World, catch It Is I live at the Banquet Room in the Victoria Hotel from March 30 until April 23. Get tickets to see a comedian that is “brave, biting, ballsy and ultimately, brilliant” by booking tickets on the MICF website here.