This Doctor Who comedy show is for anyone who has experienced the siren call of fandom and obsession

Hop in the TARDIS and head to the Butterfly Club this July for Who, Me – a Doctor Who-inspired comedy show. Who, Me is the work of actor, comedian and possible Time Lord, Rob Lloyd, who has been touring the show for the past decade as far afield as Canada, the US and the UK.

Who, Me is returning through the time vortex for its tenth anniversary, putting Doctor Who on trial and asking if the show has helped shape Lloyd into a well-rounded human... or whether it has caused him to obsess.

Naturally, this endearing show will delight Melbourne Whovians but is equally likely to find footing with anyone who's ever heard the siren call of obsession. Who, Me is showing for one week only from July 19 to 24.