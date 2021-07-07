Bring a can of food to donate to Foodbank at the Sun Theatre's feel-good film festival

The Cannes Film Festival is coming to Melbourne?!

Ah, no sorry, the Cans Films Festival is coming to Melbourne. From July 13 to 18, Yarraville's Sun Theatre is teaming up with Foodbank Victoria to help raise funds – and edible donations – for those experiencing food insecurity in the community.

Foodbank Victoria CEO Dave McNamara says: "The reality is demand for food relief continues to rise, our charity partners tell us it's increased by 47 per cent since the pandemic started. Nearly a third of the people they are seeing have never had to ask for help before. We hope to raise plenty of food, funds and awareness through the Cans Film Festival and we’re rapt to have the support of the Sun Theatre and local community."

Each film in the festival is appropriately food-themed, with screenings of The Big Night, Chocolat, Chef, Burnt, The Lunchbox and even Ratatouille lined up.

Proceeds from the Cans Film Festival will be donated to Foodbank Victoria, with guests also encouraged to bring a can of food to donate as well (if you can't make a screening, you can still bring a can or two to the theatre as a donation).