Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Franklin

  • Film, Documentary
  • Your Place, Melbourne
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
  1. A man stands on an abandoned road through the forest, in mist
    Photograph: Francois Fourie Photgraph: Francois Fourie
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. A black-and-white photo of Franklin dam protesters.
    Photograph: MIFF
    PreviousNext
    /2
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

5 out of 5 stars

Delve into the epic fight to save Tasmania’s frightening, yet awe-inspiring Franklin River

Snaking through the Central Highlands and western regions of Tasmania, the Franklin River has struck both fear and awe into the hearts of those who’ve traversed it. But for eighth-generation environmentalist Oliver Cassidy, the relationship is even more personal: it was the site that his father, Michael Cassidy, had essentially dedicated his life to protecting. 

In the ‘70s and ‘80s, the Franklin became the contentious site of a potential hydroelectric dam, and this battle was among the first environmental causes that spurned Australians to protest collectively. Michael was among those protestors, and just a week before Oliver was born, he was arrested after spending two weeks rafting down the Franklin to join a blockade.

Franklin presents never-before-seen archival footage and interviews from behind the scenes of the ordeal, and in doing so, it encapsulates the power of a community to protect the environment. And while enlightening – especially considering the Franklin was among the first examples of Australian collective action around the environment – its most powerful moments are in telling a story about the relationship between a father and his child. 

Michael would sadly later pass from bile duct cancer, and in his final moments, he passed down his beloved paddle to Oliver. It was as much a parting gift as it was a challenge, and the archival footage is spliced with present-day footage of Oliver retracing his father’s 14-day journey down the Franklin. 

It’s not a journey for the faint of heart; in fact, the Franklin is known as one of the most challenging white-water rafting ventures in the world, and many have perished in its waters.

“Am I here just to prove that I don’t need you?” asks Oliver after a particularly difficult leg of the trip. But as Oliver traverses the waters, he reconciles his feelings of grief and emerges feeling more connected to his father’s spirit than ever before. It's a tear-jerking testament to the power of nature to elicit strong emotion and connection, and as is repeated throughout the flick; "There's no turning back on the Franklin." 

Keen for more flicks? Here are the ten best films to see at MIFF this year.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
miff.com.au/program/film/franklin
Address:
Your Place
Melbourne
Melbourne
Melbourne
3000

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.