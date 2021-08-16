The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne returns, going online during lockdown

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne planned to return to screens both in cinemas and in homes in 2021. With the city now in lockdown until at least September 2, the in-cinema portion of the festival is looking unlikely for the moment...but that won't stop you enjoying the festival at home as it returns for its 12th outing as the southern hemisphere's greatest annual celebration of Indian films.

From August 15 to 30 you can enjoy the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne at home, with a whopping 120 films to choose from, spanning 27 Indian languages. Highlights from the 2021 digital program include Borderlands (a documentay on people living on the geographical fringes of India), Biriyaani (the story of a married Muslim woman trying to hide her desires that go against societal and religious norms), The Great Indian Kitchen (wherein a newly wed bride rails against being the demure and obedient wife her husband's family expect her to be) and the Australian premiere of Kosa (a farcical tale of a young boy who's arrested by police and made to stand trial because he shares his name with a Maoist commander).

This year the festival has partnered with Mental Health Foundation Australia and Royal Children’s Hospital, with audiences encouraged to donate to the organisations when booking films.

To start watching, head over to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne's website and sign up for an account.