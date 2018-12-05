The best Indian restaurants in Melbourne

Whether you want thick, creamy, red curries; soft, charry naan breads; oily, hot pickles; a fiery vindaloo; or a cooling lassie, there's an Indian restaurant primed to sort your spice cravings in Melbourne. There're tropical flavours from the south and the earthy heat from northern fare, and if you really want to go on a subcontinental adventure, branch out to the cuinsines of neighbouring countries that feature many similar elements and flavours. As a result, we've also included some excellent Sri Lankan eats in this list too.

