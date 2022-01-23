Pentridge Open-Air Cinema

Enjoy cult classic and modern flicks in the shadow of the famous Pentridge Prison

Palace Cinemas has opened an outdoor cinema on the site of Pentridge Prison, and it's running from November 2021 to February 2022.

Pentridge Prison, once home to crims like Ned Kelly, Julian Knight, Chopper Reed and Squizzy Taylor, as well as luminaries like Indigenous actor Uncle Jack Charles, trade unionist Clarrie O'Shea and anti-nuclear campaigner John Dixon-Jenkins, has been turned into a retail and hospitality precinct. There is a 15-screen Palace Cinemas inside the new complex, but Palace has staged something of a jailbreak and brought the big screen outdoors for summer.

Gates open at 7.30pm, with films commencing at sundown. There's an on-site pop-up bar with snacks and drinks to enjoy both before and during the film.

The season runs through summer, and there are old favourites and new releases on offer. You can check out new Bond film No Time to Die, new Venom film Venom: Carnage and plenty more.