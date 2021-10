Runs all year round, a reopening date will be announced once Victoria reaches its 70 per cent double vaccination target

Opened in 1956, the Lunar Drive-in cinema in Dandenong is the largest drive-in in Australia. Films are shown every day except Christmas Day, and the Lunar Café is open for takeaway every night before and during the shows. We’ve heard that the award-winning chef cooks up the best hamburgers and hot jam dougnuts you can get at a cinema.