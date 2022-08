From vintage classics to new features, here's how to support the Aussie contingent at the Melbourne International Film Festival in 2022

The Melbourne International Film Festival is back in 2022, with a bursting schedule of over 250 films on offer for budding cinephiles. In fact, there's so much on offer, it's hard to whittle it down to a manageable hitlist of must-see movies. So, where to start?

More than ever, our local film industry is making waves overseas with a fresh batch of fascinating films hitting the festival this year – including a bunch of world and Australian premieres. In 2022, MIFF is jam-packed with plenty of awesome Aussie options – and here are our top ten.