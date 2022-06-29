Time Out says

Melbourne International Film Festival has been kicking around since 1952, making it one of the oldest continuously running film festivals in the world, alongside Cannes and Berlin. It's not only one of the oldest film festivals in Australia, but it's also one of the most popular – and this year, it's turning 70.

To celebrate, MIFF returns to cinemas once again this year, after Melbourne was treated to an online edition due to Covid. The Gala Opening Night will kick off the festival with the world premiere of 'Of An Age', from rising Australian filmmaker, and MIFF Accelerator Lab alumnus, Goran Stolevski.

The Closing Night Gala will feature the Australian premiere of Clean – an inspirational story of how ‘trauma cleaner’ Sandra Pankhurst turned a history of abuse, neglect, and abandonment into survival, which premiered at SXSW to critical acclaim.

The festival shows off international features, arthouse films, documentaries and shorts. Kids aren't forgotten about either with the festival regularly including family friendly films from across the world. If you're just wanting to go watch that one special film then you can, but movie buffs are better off buying buying a festival pass to be granted entry to all showings.

The full line-up will be announced on July 12. The festival runs from August 4-21 in theatres and August 11-28 online. For more information and to book tickets, check out the MIFF website.