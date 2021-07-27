The best drive-in cinemas in Melbourne
Roll up, tune in and watch classic films in these drive-in cinemas near Melbourne
For some mid-century nostalgia, head to one of these drive-in cinemas in and around Melbourne. You pay by the carload, so it's way cheaper than going to a standard movie theatre and you can BYO snacks, drinks, pillows and blankets. Snag a parking spot with a good view of the screen, tune into the FM broadcast and enjoy your movie.
Note: Please check with venues directly for open hours.
Melbourne's drive-in cinemas
Coburg Drive-In
Make like a 1950s teenager and recline your car set at Melbourne’s closest drive-in cinema. You can roll on in, order your food from the retro diner via text message and enjoy a selection of brand-new flicks.
Lunar Drive-In
Opened in 1956, the Lunar Drive-in Theatre in Dandenong is actually the largest drive-in cinema in Australia. Films are shown every day except Christmas Day and the Lunar Café is open every night before and during the shows.
Dromana 3 Drive In
Want a side of beachside charm with your cinema experience? Dromana’s drive-in cinema has been screening movies on its four screens since 1962. These days you can grab food from the on-site diner and watch a selection of classic flicks and new blockbusters.
