The best drive-in cinemas in Melbourne

Roll up, tune in and watch classic films in these drive-in cinemas near Melbourne

For some mid-century nostalgia, head to one of these drive-in cinemas in and around Melbourne. You pay by the carload, so it's way cheaper than going to a standard movie theatre and you can BYO snacks, drinks, pillows and blankets. Snag a parking spot with a good view of the screen, tune into the FM broadcast and enjoy your movie.

Don't have a car? That's okay, we've compiled a list of Melbourne's best-looking movie theatres.

Note: Please check with venues directly for open hours.

