The best cinemas in Melbourne

This pint-sized cinema has been independently run since it opened in 1938. Not only will you find a welcome breadth of arthouse and foreign films on the program, you can also admire its well-preserved Art Deco facade on the way in. Having undergone plenty of refurbishments since its birth as a single screen 1,050 seat cinema (including a period in the ‘60s when the Sun became a Greek cinema) it’s now back to glory with eight individual cinemas each detailed with original Art Deco details and, for some theatres, super comfy two seater couches. The Sun is such a legend these days even Quentin Tarantino visited on his Hateful Eight publicity tour.