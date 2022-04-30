Melbourne
Toy Story in Concert

  • Film, Animation
  • Hamer Hall, Southbank
  • Recommended
Buzz Lightyear and Woody on Andy's bed in Toy Story
Image: Pixar
Time Out says

Watch 'Toy Story' with a score performed live by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

We don't mean to alarm you, but it's been almost 30 years since Toy Story changed the world of animation forever. As important to the movie as its top-notch vocal talent and novel 3D animation style is the movie's soundtrack, composed by Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer Randy Newman. 

The most famous song in the film is 'You've Got a Friend in Me', and we dare you to try to listen to it without a tear in your eye. 

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra is going to be performing the entire score to the film, including 'You've Got a Friend in Me', along with the film at three very special concerts at Hamer Hall. This is the first time the orchestra has performed Toy Story, but the 'in concert' series has proven extremely popular, with sellout performances of movies like Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost ArkThe Little Mermaid and the Harry Potter series. 

Tickets are selling fast, so make sure you get yours quickly. To infinity and beyond!

Cassidy Knowlton
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton

Details

Address:
Hamer Hall
Arts Centre Melbourne
100 St Kilda Rd
Melbourne
3004
Contact:
www.artscentremelbourne.com.au
1300 182 183
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Price:
$40-$114

