African Queens Hair Salon

This salon specialises in cutting and styling afro-textured hair, installing weaves and doing braids

Mary Asamoah is the manager of this salon in Richmond, and she has studied the chemistry and physiology of hair. That means she's not only an expert in providing hair services like colouring, straightening and perming, but she also knows which products are suitable for various hair types and textures in order to prevent chemical damage. If you struggle to find a salon that knows how to style, cut and treat your afro-textured hair, this is the place to go.