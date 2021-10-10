This pedicure-only salon will make sure you walk out with healthy, smooth and freshly polished feet

If you feel like those one-size-fits-all soaks at the nail salon aren't treating the issues you have with your feet, head over to Blonde Tiger in Collingwood. Owner Erin Margrethe offers clinical pedicures that begin with a thorough consultation about your foot health and concerns, followed by a full-service treatment and a coat of polish. You can also add on other procedures, including toenail reconstruction for damaged nails or dry feet and callus reduction therapy. Walk away not only with a shiny coat of polish but also softer, smoother and healthier feet.