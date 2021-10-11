If you're after foil colour services and modern hair cuts, this is the spot

Boda Haircutters is a chic, award-winning salon specialising in modern hair cuts and rich foil colour services. Owner Martha Kourtidou had humble beginnings as an unpaid intern at a hair salon, where she learned all the tricks of the trade. She opened BODA in 2016, and it's since blossomed into a local franchise of five locations. You can book in for a range of services like balayage, highlights, treatments, styling and cuts.