Health and beauty, Hairdressers Prahran
If you're after foil colour services and modern hair cuts, this is the spot

Boda Haircutters is a chic, award-winning salon specialising in modern hair cuts and rich foil colour services. Owner Martha Kourtidou had humble beginnings as an unpaid intern at a hair salon, where she learned all the tricks of the trade. She opened BODA in 2016, and it's since blossomed into a local franchise of five locations. You can book in for a range of services like balayage, highlights, treatments, styling and cuts.

Address: 1/183 Greville St
Prahran
Melbourne
3181
Contact:
www.facebook.com/boda.haircutters Call Venue 9510 3083
Opening hours: Tue 10am-9pm, Wed 11am-5pm, Thu 10am-9pm, Fri 10am-7pm, Sat 8am-4pm
