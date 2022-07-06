[title]
The much-loved Body Catalyst brand has a collection of outlets across the city, and its newest location is on Bridge Road in Richmond. Here you'll find a series of health and beauty treatments on offer, from body-shaping to fat-freezing technologies and beyond.
The brand's trademark treatments are the TeslaFormer and TeslaChair muscle-sculpting and refining machines, which pulsate your targeted muscles at a rate of up to 72,000 contractions in only half an hour – all without any workout needed. After around ten sessions in an intense 20-day regimen, they claim you'll see tighter and stronger muscles.
The TeslaChair is a specifically targeted version of the TeslaFormer, which claims to help with pelvic floor tightening and strengthening, particularly for women post-baby.
Pop into Body Catalyst for a chat about your specific needs. The friendly staff are super knowledgable on all the benefits and risks associated with any treatment on offer at this sleek new wellness outlet.