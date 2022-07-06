Melbourne
Body Catalyst

  • Health and beauty
  • Richmond
  1. The front window of Body Catalyst in Richmond
    Photograph: Body Catalyst
  2. A woman lies on a treatment bed with a towel covering her, as a specialist applies a medical device to her stomach
    Photograph: Evan Maclean
Time Out says

Try the groundbreaking TeslaFormer and TeslaChair to redefine your muscles without exercise

The much-loved Body Catalyst brand has a collection of outlets across the city, and its newest location is on Bridge Road in Richmond. Here you'll find a series of health and beauty treatments on offer, from body-shaping to fat-freezing technologies and beyond.

The brand's trademark treatments are the TeslaFormer and TeslaChair muscle-sculpting and refining machines, which pulsate your targeted muscles at a rate of up to 72,000 contractions in only half an hour – all without any workout needed. After around ten sessions in an intense 20-day regimen, they claim you'll see tighter and stronger muscles.

The TeslaChair is a specifically targeted version of the TeslaFormer, which claims to help with pelvic floor tightening and strengthening, particularly for women post-baby.

Pop into Body Catalyst for a chat about your specific needs. The friendly staff are super knowledgable on all the benefits and risks associated with any treatment on offer at this sleek new wellness outlet.

Looking to work up a sweat? Here are the best gyms in the CBD.

Written by Bianca O'Neill

Details

Address:
185 Bridge Road
Richmond
3121
Contact:
www.bodycatalyst.com.au
03 9988 1218
Opening hours:
Mon & Tue 9am-6pm; Wed & Thu 9am-8pm; Fri 9am-6pm; Sat 9am-5pm
