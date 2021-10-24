Best for: those who enjoy group exercise and don’t mind a bit of friendly competition

People bang on about high-intensity interval training a lot. It is one of the most efficient forms of cardio exercise, and Melbourne gym Orangetheory is entirely dedicated to it. Orangetheory only does group workout classes, and every session is separated into cardio and weights portions. The gym floor – which is on brand and excessively orange coloured – is set up in two sections. One half has rows of treadmills and water rowers (a bike and an elliptical is available if you have exercise limitations) and the other half has floor equipment including dumbbells, benches, TRX suspension trainers and BOSU trainers (those semicircular balls that are impossible to balance on). Members are given heart rate monitors with their real-time results displayed on large screens in the studio. The goal is to keep your heart rate in the "orange zone" (basically when you’re feeling uncomfortable, but not in pain) for at least 15 minutes during the one-hour workout, as this is the zone where you’ve crossed the anaerobic threshold, when the body begins to burn fat instead of just carbohydrates.