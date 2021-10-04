Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Body Pleasure Piercing

Health and beauty St Kilda
Get some fresh holes poked in your face and body from these experienced piercers in St Kilda

If you're after facial and body piercings, scarification, ear stitching or branding, head down to this St Kilda studio. Master piercer Rhonda has over three decades of experience and also holds a Guinness World Record for piercing 64 clients in 60 minutes. The team has more than 50 years of experience between them, so you can rest assured that you're in good and experienced hands.

Address: 142 Acland St
St Kilda
Melbourne
3182
Contact:
www.bodypleasurepiercing.com Call Venue 0395349938
Opening hours: Mon & Wed, 11am-5pm, Thu 111am-6pm, Fri & Sat 11.30am-7pm, Sun 12am-7pm
