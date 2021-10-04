Get some fresh holes poked in your face and body from these experienced piercers in St Kilda

If you're after facial and body piercings, scarification, ear stitching or branding, head down to this St Kilda studio. Master piercer Rhonda has over three decades of experience and also holds a Guinness World Record for piercing 64 clients in 60 minutes. The team has more than 50 years of experience between them, so you can rest assured that you're in good and experienced hands.