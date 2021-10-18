This salon offers a brow consultation service to help you get the perfect eyebrow shape for your face

The waxing queens at Brazilica specialise in giving Brazilians and eyebrow waxes, but they offer a full suite of waxing services for the face and body. This Collingwood salon offers a brow consultation where the waxing artists will use the centuries-old golden ratio to determine what the best eyebrow shape is for your face. No two faces are the same, so why should everyone walk away with the same brow shape? And if you've been mildly terrified of the pain associated with getting a Brazilian, the waxers here are trained in being gentle and providing excellent aftercare to ensure your comfort.