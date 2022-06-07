Time Out says

When the founder of Buff Studios, Emma Forrest, opened her first nail salon in 2020, she knew it wouldn't be like the others. Forrest has always loved getting her nails done but constantly felt disappointed by the hygiene standards, working conditions and staff wellbeing in the salons she was visiting. She knew her goal with Buff was to reset the standard of the Australian nail salon industry – both for customers and for the technicians behind the beauty bar.

Once Buff was born, it was all systems go in ensuring nail technicians received the appropriate training whilst earning a living wage, and providing customers with a luxurious experience that above all, promises rigorous hygiene standards. And it shows – from the minute you walk into Buff's clean, sophisticated and luxurious space, you're in good hands.

Buff focuses only on hands and feet, with a service menu refined to just best-in-class manicures and pedicures for those looking for a little nail pamper. The offering includes gel polish, some seriously Insta-worthy nail art and even a 'chip-free guarantee' for both regular and gel polishes. You can be sure the team don't cut corners and use the best formulations to ensure your mani – or pedi – stays in tip top shape.

Perhaps most impressive is Buff's long wear performance polish option, which is technically a normal polish (not a gel), that air dries in five minutes (no fans, no lamps) and lasts anywhere from seven to ten days. According to the team, some clients have had their regular polish lst over two full weeks before any signs of chipping.

Buff Studios has now expanded to two locations – Camberwell and Brighton – and have late-night trading until 7pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays, making it even easier to fit some time in for a pamper.

