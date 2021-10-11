The best hair salons in Melbourne

Edwards and Co has already made a name for itself with several locations throughout Australia, and its Melbourne studio has only served to cement its status as one of the best salons in the country. The salon offers a wide range of services, but it's best known for its blond colour treatments. If you've been looking to go blond but fear coming home with a brassy mop or a shade that completely washes you out, the experts at Edwards and Co will make those worries melt away.