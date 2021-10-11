Melbourne
A masked woman giving an older woman a haircut.
Photograph: Artem Podrez

The best hair salons in Melbourne

Finding a hairdresser to help you achieve the perfect mane of your dreams can be a daunting task, so we're here to help

Written by
Adena Maier
We've all probably had a handful of bad haircuts and colouring services in our lives and can relate to the feeling of shame and devastation that accompanies those sessions. That's why we've rounded up the best hair salons in Melbourne, which specialise in everything from basic cuts and colours to services like installing weaves and dreadlocks. With these specialists in your corner, we anticipate very few bad hair days on the horizon. 

RECOMMENDED: The best nail salons in Melbourne.

Human Salon

Human Salon

  • Shopping
  • Melbourne

Human Salon is a female-owned and operated hair studio in Curtin House. The small salon has just a couple of seats and washing basins, so the space feels quieter and more relaxing without the constant buzz from rows of clients waiting to be primped. While they get a trim or colour, clients are offered tea or coffee (and for later appointments, wine from Good Intentions Wine Co). And if you're very lucky, salon dog Wookie might be in residence providing inspo for anyone who wants beachy waves.

Read more
Edwards and Co
Photograph: Tatiana Twinslol

Edwards and Co

  • Health and beauty
  • Hairdressers
  • Melbourne

Edwards and Co has already made a name for itself with several locations throughout Australia, and its Melbourne studio has only served to cement its status as one of the best salons in the country. The salon offers a wide range of services, but it's best known for its blond colour treatments. If you've been looking to go blond but fear coming home with a brassy mop or a shade that completely washes you out, the experts at Edwards and Co will make those worries melt away. 

Read more
African Queens Hair Salon
Photograph: Audrey Fretz

African Queens Hair Salon

  • Health and beauty
  • Hairdressers
  • Richmond

Mary Asamoah is the manager of this salon in Richmond, and she has studied the chemistry and physiology of hair. That means she's not only an expert in providing hair services like colouring, straightening and perming, but she also knows which products are suitable for various hair types and textures in order to prevent chemical damage. If you struggle to find a salon that knows how to style, cut and treat your Afro-textured hair, this is the place to go. 

Read more
Delilah Hair Studio
Photograph: Cottonbro

Delilah Hair Studio

  • Health and beauty
  • Hairdressers
  • Brunswick East

Delilah Studio was founded in 2007 by Adrian Panayiotis, a hairdresser with more than 25 years' experience. The salon prides itself on making your hair goals a reality, and the stylists are experts when it comes to curls, dry-cutting, freehand hair-painting, balayage, short cuts and more. The salon also makes its own range of curl creams that are made from Australian ingredients and come in tasty scents like cinnamon and cedarwood.

Read more
Neel Loves Curls

Neel Loves Curls

  • Shopping
  • Fitzroy

If you're a curly-haired person, you know that not any old hairdresser can cut curls properly, and you've probably experienced more than your fair share of bad haircuts. The good news is that Neel is the curl guru. In fact, that's all he does – his salon doesn't cater for our straight-haired compadres. Neel knows how to tame frizz and give a curly cut that leaves you with manageable ringlets rather than an unruly mop. He also supplies the gear you need to replicate a good curl at home.

Read more
Rubi Hair
Photograph: Maria Geller

Rubi Hair

  • Shopping
  • Windsor

Since opening its doors in 2012, Rubi Hair has cemented itself as the place to go for the ultimate salon experience. On top of standard cuts and colouring services, the studio offers a range of keratin treatments as well as several luxurious makeup packages. Pricing is based on the experience level of the hairdresser you choose. 

Read more
BODA Hair Boutique

BODA Hair Boutique

  • Health and beauty
  • Hairdressers
  • Prahran

Boda Haircutters is a chic, award-winning salon specialising in modern hair cuts and rich foil colour services. Owner Martha Kourtidou had humble beginnings as an unpaid intern at a hair salon, where she learned all the tricks of the trade. She opened BODA in 2016, and it's since blossomed into a local franchise of five locations. You can book in for a range of services like balayage, highlights, treatments, styling and cuts.

Read more
The Blow
Photograph: Damien Kook

The Blow

  • Health and beauty
  • Hairdressers
  • Melbourne

Try as we might, not all of us are naturals with a hairdryer or styling tongs. If you have a fancy event coming up, get your hair washed, dried and styled to perfection at the Blow. The cosy salon, which exudes a feminine and minimalist aesthetic awash in millennial pink tones, has a six-style menu that includes a thorough cleanse. With everything from thick waves to glossy straight locks on the menu, there’s a style here for everyone. 

Read more
Book online
Rare Earth Hair
Photograph: Engin

Rare Earth Hair

  • Shopping
  • Prahran

This Prahran salon uses naturally-derived Aveda hair products to give you the healthiest and most environmentally-friendly hair and make-up treatment you've ever had. Every service includes a relaxing sensory journey, an expert consultation, a hair cleanse and condition, and refreshments from the complimentary beverage menu. Sit back and relax as you get your hair cut, styled and coloured.

Read more
Weirdsistas

Weirdsistas

  • Shopping
  • Pascoe Vale

These guys specialise in dreadlocks and have even created their own dreadlocking technique that is free from waxes, chemicals and harsh interlocking and backcombing techniques. This means that there is virtually no loss of length to your hair once dreaded up, and the process is much gentler on your scalp. The team will also suggest some high-quality shampoo and hair products to help you maintain the length, health and long-term success of your dreadlocks.

 

Read more
