Human Salon is a female-owned and operated hair studio in Curtin House. The small salon has just a couple of seats and washing basins, so the space feels quieter and more relaxing without the constant buzz from rows of clients waiting to be primped. While they get a trim or colour, clients are offered tea or coffee (and for later appointments, wine from Good Intentions Wine Co). And if you're very lucky, salon dog Wookie might be in residence providing inspo for anyone who wants beachy waves.
We've all probably had a handful of bad haircuts and colouring services in our lives and can relate to the feeling of shame and devastation that accompanies those sessions. That's why we've rounded up the best hair salons in Melbourne, which specialise in everything from basic cuts and colours to services like installing weaves and dreadlocks. With these specialists in your corner, we anticipate very few bad hair days on the horizon.