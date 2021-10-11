Delilah Hair Studio

This Brunswick salon is keen to turn your hair dreams into reality

Delilah Studio was founded in 2007 by Adrian Panayiotis, a hairdresser with more than 25 years' experience. The salon prides itself on making your hair goals a reality, and the stylists are experts when it comes to curls, dry-cutting, freehand hair-painting, balayage, short cuts and more. The salon also makes its own range of curl creams that are made from Australian ingredients and come in tasty scents like cinnamon and cedarwood.