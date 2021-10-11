Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Delilah Hair Studio

Delilah Hair Studio

Health and beauty, Hairdressers Brunswick East
This Brunswick salon is keen to turn your hair dreams into reality

Delilah Studio was founded in 2007 by Adrian Panayiotis, a hairdresser with more than 25 years' experience. The salon prides itself on making your hair goals a reality, and the stylists are experts when it comes to curls, dry-cutting, freehand hair-painting, balayage, short cuts and more. The salon also makes its own range of curl creams that are made from Australian ingredients and come in tasty scents like cinnamon and cedarwood.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 2/414 Lygon Street
Brunswick East
Melbourne
3057
Contact:
www.delilahhairstudio.com Call Venue 03 9387 6744
