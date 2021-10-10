Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Goddess of Nails and Beauty

End your day of shopping at QV with a trip to this conveniently located nail salon

This salon is perfect for those who are already doing a shop in the city and realised that it's been a while since they've gotten their nails done. Located on the third floor of QV, this salon offers manicures on top of other services including spray tans and massages. You can book online or call ahead, but most of the time you'll be fine just walking in. 

QV
236-238 Lonsdale St
Melbourne
3000
