This St Kilda salon gives you full glam for a low price

There are a lot of nail salons in the St Kilda area, but this one stands out for several reasons. First, there's a massive range of colours and products to choose from. Second, the artists are incredibly skilled, capable of gorgeous and intricate nail art designs. And finally, there are the shockingly low prices. You can get a mani-pedi for just $50 and a full set of nail art for just $20 on top. If you're on a budget but still want to look glam, you really can't beat those prices.