Address your skincare needs and goals at this retail lab and treatment centre by Grown Alchemist

If you're not familiar yet with skincare brand Grown Alchemist, its ethos is offering products and services that treat the skin from the inside out and are free from harmful synthetics. All natural beauty is the go, and you're in luck: it has opened a retail lab that's nestled within the King and Godfree Precinct just off of Lygon Street in Carlton.

The shop has two components: a retail lab where you can purchase cleansers, moisturisers, creams and more, and a treatment facility that offers services like facials and drip therapy.

You enter through a little alleyway that runs alongside the exposed brickwork and heritage architecture. The retail lab itself has glass walls, so you can get a quick peek at all the offerings before stepping inside to chat with a specialist about your skin needs and goals.

At the end of the room, you can walk through a set of double-glass doors and through another side door to enter the treatment facility. Once those doors close behind you, all the bustling noise of passersby on Faraday and Lygon Streets fade away and you're left with quiet serenity. The air and water inside the facility are both filtered, and if you've booked in for a treatment, you'll be led into a room with a comfy massage table and a walk-in changing room.

Treatments on offer include drip therapy that can administer vitamins and minerals into your bloodstream, a range of facial treatments and light therapy. And if you're keen to make these treatments a habit, you'll be rewarded after each treatment with 50 per cent of the price of the treatment to spend in-store on any of Grown Alchemist's retail products.