Timeout

HÜD Skin and Body

  • Health and beauty
  • St Kilda
Time Out says

A clinical skin clinic that offers serious results and glorious relaxation

HÜD is the brainchild of Norwegian beauty Gry Tømte – an émigré who has devoted herself to effective skincare and treatments after suffering the torment of acne in her twenties. The result of Tømte's investigations is her St Kilda Road spa – the perfect union of efficacy, good design and relaxation.

As for the treatments – don't expect anything fluffy, they purely focus on clinical skin treatments here. Their specialty is within correcting skin dysfunction and especially treating acne, pigmentation and age management; boasting an on site cosmetic doctor, nurse and naturopath in addition to the team of skin and dermal clinicians

While the treatments are highly results-driven, they’re also super relaxing (Tømte's head massage is so soothing you're almost guaranteed to drift off) and the environment is anything but clinical – there’s an emphasis on providing a relaxing environment and warm, beautiful nordic surroundings.

Alannah Maher
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
140 St Kilda Road
St Kilda
Melbourne
3182
Contact:
www.hud.com.au
03 9534 3621
Opening hours:
Mon 10am-7pm, Tue 9am-9pm, Wed 8.30am-9pm, Thu 10am-9pm, Fri 10am-7pm, Sat 9am-4pm
