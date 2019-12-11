HÜD Skin and Body

Time Out says

HÜD is the brainchild of Norwegian beauty Gry Tømte – an émigré who has devoted herself to effective skincare and treatments after suffering the torment of acne in her twenties. The result of Tømte's investigations is her St Kilda Road spa – the perfect union of efficacy, good design and relaxation.



As for the treatments – don't expect anything fluffy, they purely focus on clinical skin treatments here. Their specialty is within correcting skin dysfunction and especially treating acne, pigmentation and age management; boasting an on site cosmetic doctor, nurse and naturopath in addition to the team of skin and dermal clinicians

While the treatments are highly results-driven, they’re also super relaxing (Tømte's head massage is so soothing you're almost guaranteed to drift off) and the environment is anything but clinical – there’s an emphasis on providing a relaxing environment and warm, beautiful nordic surroundings.