Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Melbourne's best facials
Photograph: Anna Shvets

The best facials in Melbourne

Treat your mind, your soul and your body's biggest organ with these top-tier facials

Written by
Eliza Campbell
Contributor
Lacey-Jade Christie
Advertising

Are you a glow getter? Or just need to take some time out from your busy schedule? Tick both boxes with these luxurious skin treatments delivered by the city's best practitioners. 

We've rounded up some of the most highly regarded facials that also appeal to a broad range of skin types, from dry skin and fine lines to acne and stressed skin. Whether you prefer a science-based approach, or something a little more holistic, there's a treatment for everyone here. 

Get ready to hydrate, exfoliate and massage your way to complete rejuvenation. 

Best facials in Melbourne

Remedy 60 facial at the Little Company
Little Company

Remedy 60 facial at the Little Company

If you’re looking for clinical white spaces and products with names that you need a chemistry degree to understand, Little Company is certainly not that. This holistic wellness space focuses on treating skin from the inside out – whether that’s gut or liver health, stress or just taking a second to chill out. The treatment centres (located in Collingwood and Cremorne in Melbourne) are a tranquil escape from hectic city life, with earthy tones, minimalist decor and warm, inviting textures. 

You only have the option of two treatments at Little Co – and that’s because both come highly personalised to each and every patient. The Ritual is designed as a full mind and body experience, designed to renew much more than just your complexion. You’ll get all the best parts of a facial here but with full body massage combined with meditative soundscapes and aromatherapy. 

The remedy is designed to treat more specific skin concerns. Your facialist will quiz you on your current skincare routine, skin history and what you’re trying to achieve in the appointment. From there, they’ll create a bespoke treatment that can include exfoliation and extractions if required. You’ll still get the Little Co signature massage and clearing breathing exercises. The remedy is perfect for all skin types and uses only natural ingredients – as is the company’s ethos. The clinicians can also refer you to a naturopath to continue your treatment plan if need be. 

Good for: Totally blissing out with a relaxing, transformative experience suitable for all skin types. 

Read more
Chuan Yu at the Langham
The Langham

Chuan Yu at the Langham

There's just something about the grandeur of a hotel like the Langham that contributes to a feeling of extreme luxury. And if you didn't know, the Melbourne hotel also houses one of the state's best spas – the Chuan Spa. Book in for any treatment and get access to saunas, spas and a pool, plus a deluxe fluffy robe.

The Chuan Spa's signature facial is the Chuan Yu, a 90-minute treatment that combines the ancient holistic techniques of Gua Sha and acupressure with high-end skincare tailored to your skin's specific needs. You'll be asked to fill out a questionnaire on arrival, which includes choosing a personalised essential oil blend to perfume the room, aimed at reducing your stress levels.

Over the course of an hour and a half, enjoy a neck, shoulder, scalp and facial massage. Hydrating and exfoliation treatments are applied and followed with a healing jade stone that is gently glided over the skin to visibly lift, tone and revitalise.

Good for: lifting, contouring and revitalising tired or dull skin.

Read more
Advertising
DMK Enzyme Therapy at Hüd
Hüd

DMK Enzyme Therapy at Hüd

Hüd is Scandinavian for skin, and it isn’t some sterile clinic where white-coated technicians poke you and shine lights in your eyes. The St Kilda treatment centre is akin to a Scandinavian oasis – snuggly and quiet, with a team of professional dermal therapists, cosmetic nurses and naturopaths on stand-by referral. The Hüd ethos is to fix the long-term, not just sell you the latest trends and fads. Come in, grab a chilled cucumber water and the highly trained staff will help you get to the root cause of your skin concerns.  

The DMK Enzyme Therapy comes as one of the brand's most beloved treatments. The gentle micro peel removes dead cell materials (which leads to rapid ageing caused by constant exfoliation) and rebuilds the skin, bringing it back to optimal functioning.  

The treatment is a two-step process. A deep cleanse is precedes a custom peel or pH treatment, followed by the Enzyme Therapy mask. During the mask expect a delicious scalp massage as you float away into Scandi skincare heaven – all while the treatment floods your cells with fresh nutrients via the lymphatic system. Leave with a newfound glow and healthy, fully functional skin. 

Good for: a refreshed, bright complexion – particularly for those with ageing concerns or oily/combination skin.

Read more
Calm Visage Facial at Comma
Siy Studio | Comma Melbourne

Calm Visage Facial at Comma

Comma Bath House is a moody, textural cavern where you can go to (literally) wash away your worries. A strict phone-free zone, the space is designed for a maximum of six people at any time. Combine your bathing experience with a facial for the ultimate relaxing detoxification.

The Calm Visage is Comma's signature facial. It's described as a facial 'without the new-age fancy', and you can expect a significant amount of massage as part of this treatment, in addition to deep exfoliation, vitamin infusing and a luxurious, hydrating masque.

Pre- or post-facial, make sure you oscillate between the mineral hot tub and cold pail shower to enliven your cells and get a natural energy boost. All bathhouse guests also have access to the infrared sauna, refreshments, robe, towel and locker.

Good for: Tension and muscle pain and bouncy, glowy skin.

Advertising
Tailor Made at Made By Self
Made By Self

Tailor Made at Made By Self

Made By Self is an independent salon owned by practitioner and mum of three Richie. Richie's philosophy stems from a focus on nurturing oneself from the inside out – including gut health, nutrition and emotional health. As she says, "our skin is an indicator of all the things positive or negative we put on the inside and outside".

With 20 years of experience in the industry, Richie has created a menu of treatments that range from 90-minute intensives to quick lunch-break half-hour sessions for professionals and busy parents.

For those new to the facial game, go with the 'Tailor Made' – a clever combination of varied techniques and custom blended products to suit your exact skin needs. The Tailor-Made treatment also includes specialised massage to ground your nervous system and leave you feeling radiant, calm and glowing.

Good for: problem skin and/or gut issues. Available in 60- or 75-minute sessions.

Read more
Age repair facial at Grown Alchemist
Grown Alchemist

Age repair facial at Grown Alchemist

Hidden on an unassuming street in Carlton is Grown Alchemist, a retail lab and clinic where you can indulge in a facial or body scrub and purchase the products used on the way out. The Grown team are dedicated to ensuring you have a luxury experience coupled with elite skincare that you are able to continue at home. 

At the clinic, minimalism is key – and that includes the furnishings. Walking into the dark treatment room, with nothing but a bed and floor-to-ceiling mirrors, you would be forgiven for feeling like you were in a sci-fi movie, but the ambiance only adds to the experience. 

You can allow the distractions of the outside world to melt away in the treatment room as you are completely shut off from the outside world. If you’re looking to treat yourself and experience a glow that lasts for days, we recommend the age-repair facial. An hour-long facial designed to stimulate collagen production and plump fine lines and wrinkles while deep cleansing your face, this luxurious treatment infuses the skin with peptides and antioxidants and also comes with a hand, scalp and neck massage that will leave you glowing all over.

Good for: fine lines and dull skin tone, using all-natural ingredients.

Read more
Advertising
Hydrafacial at Luminous Skin Clinic
Luminous Skin Clinic Moonee Ponds

Hydrafacial at Luminous Skin Clinic

If you're looking for the ultimate 'pre-event' facial, a Hydrafacial at Luminous Skin Clinic is a must. The facial is a multistep treatment that promises to exfoliate and rejuvenate your skin by using a combination of acids and serums delivered via a specialised ‘pen’ and hydrafacial machine. 

The seven-step process begins with a deep cleanse to remove any makeup products and surface dirt. Then, using a combination of acids including lactic acid and glycolic acid, the Hydrafacial pen works its magic vacuuming away your dead skin cells. The final few steps in the process are focused on the hydration of your face so that you are left looking fresh and dewy.

Owner Sarah Mamo's attention to detail – including the upper body and face massage that accompany the facial – makes for an unforgettable experience. You'll leave your treatment relaxed and rejuvenated.

Good for: preparation before a big event, to ensure a bouncy, glowy base for makeup application.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Want the full body experience? These are Melbourne's best spas

Relinque
Photograph: Supplied

Relinque

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Ivanhoe

This luxury day spa has several treatment suits, a steam room with an ice fountain, a yoga and pilates studio, and a tranquil relaxation lounge that make it a perfect space for escaping from the hectic demands of city life. If you want all-round care, try one of the Relinque treatments like the release package ($465) that includes a luxurious macadamia or volcanic ash exfoliation treatment, warming jet shower, signature Bian massage, nourishing scalp mask and scalp massage and a pH balancing infusion facial. For those who are short on time, there are also several shorter treatments available like the 50-minute deep tissue massage.

Read more
Crown Spa
Photograph: Supplied

Crown Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • South Wharf

If you’re seeking a complete escape into opulence and luxury, then look no further than the Spa at Crown Towers. Treatments by La Prairie and Subtle Energies offer the usual facials and massages, along with other therapies such as the Detox and Adrenal Boost Journey, which begins with a foot ritual and meditation, before ingredients such as tulasi, wild turmeric and Indian lime are applied via an invigorating body scrub, mud wrap and massage. Every treatment over one hour is complemented with time in the Aqua Retreat, which consists of a steam room, vitality pool and Swiss shower. The white fluffy bathrobe and a relaxation lounge with snacks and refreshments add that extra bit of wow factor that makes parting with your dollars a little bit easier.

Read more
Advertising
Willow Urban Retreat
Photograph: Supplied

Willow Urban Retreat

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Armadale

Part wholefoods café and part mindfulness space with spa treatments and wellness services, Willow is a tranquil oasis amongst the hustle and bustle of Armadale. A few spa menu highlights include the deep tissue release massage (from $175), which is designed to melt away knots and deep tension, while the 24k gold infusion facial (from $185) uses gold leaf and mogra to boost collagen production. If you're feeling indulgent, try the three-hour grounding spa package ($470 per person) that includes an aromatherapy steam shower, a Rasayana detox body scrub, a signature Willow massage and the 24k gold infusion facial. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Holism Retreat
Photograph: Supplied

Holism Retreat

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Malvern East

Holism Retreat is all about radical self-kindness and unifying mind, body and breath. So much so that you’ll feel relaxed just reading the menu. Here, it’s all about personalisation and creating the journey you want and need. Upon the advice of Pauline, the owner, we joined the 9am yoga class, followed by breakfast and a refreshing swim in the hotel’s rooftop pool. Then we tried the Reset Ritual ($370, and includes an hour massage and an hour facial) and added some extra time in the Wellness Light Lounge.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Blanc Spa
Photograph: Supplied

Blanc Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Prahran

Tucked away in Hawksburn Village on Malvern Road is the very pretty Blanc Spa. While this is not a day spa with extensive facilities, the luxury touch points have certainly been considered. Blanc Spa has a lovely team of skin and body experts, and a spa menu that is surprisingly extensive. The venue offers performance facial treatments (including an AlpPure Facial for $220), bespoke massage, deluxe body and bathing experiences, alongside premium beauty services. If you feel like splurging, make a day of it and indulge in the five-hour Mont Blanc for $1000 (it includes a hydro soak, alpine herb exfoliation, detox body wrap, Swedish massage, facial, pedicure, manicure and an artisan lunch).

Read more
Buy ticket
Miss Fox
Photograph: Erik Carlsen

Miss Fox

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Melbourne

Awarded the world’s Best Beauty Salon at the World Spa Awards in 2019, Miss Fox was designed with glamourous intentions in mind. This Hollywood-esque day spa and beauty salon is located in the hustle and bustle of Melbourne’s CBD on Little Collins Street. We choose the Wander Within Ritual, a package that includes a foot bath and exfoliation, a warm full body massage with custom-blended aromatherapy oils, a facial and a glass of Champagne to top it off ($424 for two hours). Added enhancements included a private change area and 1000-thread count sheets on heated massage beds. When you’re wrapped up in a plush robe, it makes relaxing in the Emerald lounge pre and post-treatment that much more magical.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Little Company
Photograph: Bobby Clark

Little Company

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Cremorne

While the Little Company doesn’t quite qualify for day spa status (the speciality here is facials) it still deserves to be on this list. While you won’t receive soft fluffy robes and slippers, you will be wrapped up under a duvet while your face is attended to. The reception area has refreshments and a casual lounge, and there is also the option to bask under a LED Light whilst listening to a recorded meditation by A Space. At the end of your treatment, you’ll receive expert guidance and personalised product recommendations to help your skin. Facial treatment prices start at $189.  

Read more
Buy ticket
Chuan Spa at The Langham
Photograph: Supplied

Chuan Spa at The Langham

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Southbank

The dark moody tones of the Chuan Spa invite a sense of relaxation the moment you enter. Try the Chuan Harmony or Chuan Balancing Massage (both start at $189), which targets traditional Chinese medicine acupressure points during the treatment. You can also try the Muddy Elements (from $309), a wrap treatment that combines a salt scrub and mud wrap – it’s the complete opposite to Tough Mudder as all you’ll need to do is lie back and let someone else do the dirty work. The Tri-Bathing Ritual is complementary with another treatment and you can sit out on a deck that overlooks the Melbourne skyline while you jump between the saltwater pool to the jacuzzi, heated sauna and river stone snail shower.  

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
The Spa at Sheraton Melbourne
Photograph: Supplied

The Spa at Sheraton Melbourne

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Melbourne

Despite being in the heart of the city, this spa is quiet and calm, with soft lighting and timber finishes. Make use of the spa’s staff, as they know their stuff. If you’re getting a facial or body treatment, they’ll ask you what you want and suss out any problem areas to work on. Got a few issues you need to be kneaded out of you? The spa will soothe your aching body from head to toe. The massage technique is inspired by Swedish, Balinese and Polynesian styles, and there’s a choice of aromatherapy or certified organic oils.

Read more
Buy ticket
HÜD Skin and Body
Photograph: Supplied

HÜD Skin and Body

  • Health and beauty
  • St Kilda

HÜD is the brainchild of Norwegian beauty Gry Tømte – an émigré who has devoted herself to effective skincare and treatments after suffering the torment of acne in her twenties. As for the treatments – don't expect anything fluffy, they purely focus on clinical skin treatments here. Their specialty is within correcting skin dysfunction and especially treating acne, pigmentation and age management; boasting an on site cosmetic doctor, nurse and naturopath in addition to the team of skin and dermal clinicians.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Nourish Spa and Skin Clinic
Photograph: Supplied

Nourish Spa and Skin Clinic

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • St Kilda

Fitzroy Street is hiding one of the most relaxing spots in the bayside area. The day spa offers the complete pampering experience, from mani-pedis (bubbles optional), waxing and specialised facials to massages, spray tanning, IPL treatments and pamper packages like the Sensory Escape package ($200). On entering a dimly lit treatment room, you'll be asked to jump into a fluffy bathrobe and soak your feet to prepare for a foot scrub. Next is a full body exfoliation with a dry body brushing. The main event is the super relaxing full body massage using a fragrant essential oil of your choosing. It's a totally luxurious experience.

Read more
Buy ticket
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on wellness

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.