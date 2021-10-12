For a luxurious and relaxing hair appointment, try this award-winning barber in South Yarra

This South Yarra barbershop opened in 2013, and since then, the Kings Domain empire has expanded to encompass six stores across two states. What's the secret behind this shop's success? Perhaps it's partly due to the hospitality of its award-winning barbers, who always offer you a complimentary beer or coffee before beginning a hair and scalp consultation. The space, which features French oak timber and marble countertops, exudes luxury and makes you feel like you're really treating yourself to something special. You'll leave here not only with a fresh cut but also with a feeling of utmost relaxation.