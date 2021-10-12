Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Kings Domain

Health and beauty, Hairdressers South Yarra
A man receiving a shave and cut at a barbershop.
Photograph: cottonbro

For a luxurious and relaxing hair appointment, try this award-winning barber in South Yarra

This South Yarra barbershop opened in 2013, and since then, the Kings Domain empire has expanded to encompass six stores across two states. What's the secret behind this shop's success? Perhaps it's partly due to the hospitality of its award-winning barbers, who always offer you a complimentary beer or coffee before beginning a hair and scalp consultation. The space, which features French oak timber and marble countertops, exudes luxury and makes you feel like you're really treating yourself to something special. You'll leave here not only with a fresh cut but also with a feeling of utmost relaxation. 

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: Unit 1/177 Toorak Rd
South Yarra
Melbourne
3141
Contact:
kingsdomain.com.au Call Venue (03) 9939 3100
Opening hours: Mon-Fri 9am-8pm, Sat 9am-5pm
