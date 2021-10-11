This South Yarra salon specialises in affordable beauty services that will leave you looking and feeling your best

La Chiq is a family business located just off Commercial Road in Prahran. The prices are really reasonable and you can get a full set of SNS with extensions starting from $40. On top of nail services, this salon also offers a full suite of waxing services and nail and eyelash extensions. Walk-ins are always welcome, and bookings are available but not necessary.