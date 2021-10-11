La Chiq
This South Yarra salon specialises in affordable beauty services that will leave you looking and feeling your best
La Chiq is a family business located just off Commercial Road in Prahran. The prices are really reasonable and you can get a full set of SNS with extensions starting from $40. On top of nail services, this salon also offers a full suite of waxing services and nail and eyelash extensions. Walk-ins are always welcome, and bookings are available but not necessary.
Details
|Address:
|
213 Commercial Rd
South Yarra
Melbourne
3141
|Contact:
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Wed, 9.30am-6pm; Thu & Fri, 9.30am-7pm; Sun 10am-4pm