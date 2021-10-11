Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right La Chiq

La Chiq

Health and beauty South Yarra
La Chic

This South Yarra salon specialises in affordable beauty services that will leave you looking and feeling your best

La Chiq is a family business located just off Commercial Road in Prahran. The prices are really reasonable and you can get a full set of SNS with extensions starting from $40. On top of nail services, this salon also offers a full suite of waxing services and nail and eyelash extensions. Walk-ins are always welcome, and bookings are available but not necessary.

Address: 213 Commercial Rd
South Yarra
Melbourne
3141
Contact:
facebook.com/lachiqnail Call Venue 03 9826 2494
Opening hours: Mon-Wed, 9.30am-6pm; Thu & Fri, 9.30am-7pm; Sun 10am-4pm
